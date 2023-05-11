South Korea to Lower its COVID-19 Crisis Level

In the last major steps toward normalcy, South Korea has decided to lower the COVID-19 crisis level.

President Yoon Suk Yeol made the announcement yesterday during a virus response meeting.

In addition, individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 will only be recommended to self-quarantine for five days starting next month instead of the current seven-day mandatory quarantine.

The indoor mask requirement will also be lifted at clinics and pharmacies, effective next month, and will only be required for hospitals.