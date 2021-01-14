Image: bitsensing
South Korean Startup bitsensing Introduces the Smallest Radar for a Health Monitoring System at CES 2021

Haps Staff

bitsensing, a South Korean radar technology startup, introduces the new mini Healthcare Radar, mini-H, the smallest high-resolution 60GHz IoT Radar sensor in the lineup.

The innovation behind the mini-H demonstrates the company’s industry-leading expertise in designing and building cutting edge radar technology that can transform healthcare, automotive, mobility, smart home, security, and beyond.

Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing, a seasoned engineer in radar technology and formerly a part of the automotive world at Mando Corp., knows what it takes to create a safe and conveniently connected world. “Revolutionary technologies such as mini-H are propelling what is possible in all facets of our daily lives,” says Lee. “We at bitsensing are committed to integrating these groundbreaking radar technologies to help build smart lives and smart cities which ultimately elevates the quality of life for all.”

The advanced mini-H sensor attaches to the wall and can detect, in real-time, presence, movement, breathing or lack there-of, and falls by measuring breathing patterns and pulsating vessels without the use of intrusive cameras or wearables.

Specifically designed for a more intelligent and safer monitoring system for telehealth, mini-H can be used in dark or wet places and works regardless of clothes or blankets. The Bluetooth and WiFi communication modules allow for a seamless transfer of data from the radar to dashboards or the app for easy tracking. This fully wireless product makes it quick and easy to implement software advancements, ensuring the product is always up to date. The sleek, compact aesthetic of the product also allows for easy integration while the plug and play style provides instant monitoring of activities with the option to adjust settings for optimal personalization.

As a leading radar solution company, bitsensing offers complete end to end services, creating customizable radars like the mini-H that exceed industry standards in convenience and security.

The nimble structure of bitsensing allows the team to deliver powerful products quickly while working directly with end customers across a large range of industries to ensure satisfaction and broaden their horizons of what is possible in a smart life.

