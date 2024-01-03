South Korea’s Asian Cup Hopes

As a player, South Korea Manager Jurgen Klinsmann enjoyed international glory by helping West Germany to win the World Cup in 1990, and a united Germany to the European Championship in 1996.

This January he will be leading South Korea into the Asian Cup as one of the favourites, with hopes high that the country can add to their previous two wins in 1956 and 1960.

Most recently the team finished 5th in the 2019 tournament held in the United Arab Emirates and were runners up in Australia’s 2015 tournament.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup is being held in Qatar with the opening ceremony and first match being held at the Lusail Stadium on January 12th between Qatar and Lebanon. The final is set to be held almost one month later on February tenth at the same stadium.

South Korea’s opening match is set for Monday the 15th of January when they will take on Bahrain. This is followed up by matches against Jordan and Malaysia on January 20th and 25th.

Should South Korea top their group, they will face Group D’s runner-up on January 31st. Group D holds the tournament favorites Japan alongside Iraq, Vietnam, and Indonesia. If the bookmakers have things right, they should face Iraq in the first knockout stage of the tournament.

This South Korean Squad are packed with talent including Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan, Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-Jae, and Lee Kang-In of Paris Saint-Germain.

The bookmakers have South Korea as 5/1 second favorites, behind Japan and ahead of Australia and Iran. Klinsman’s team are the clear favorites to progress from Group E with odds as low as 1/9 for them to come out on top ahead of Jordan, Bahrain, and Malaysia. Other markets will open up for sports fans to explore on Lucky Block Korea as the tournament begins.

31-year-old Son is the seventh most capped South Korean footballer having played 116 games for his country. His 41 goals make him the third top scorer and he is widely regarded as one of the best and most dangerous attacking players in the English Premiership.

Bayern Munich’s 27-year-old centre-back Kim Min-jae who was integral to Napoli’s 2022/23 Serie A win will also be an important figure for South Korea in this tournament.

Wolves in-form winger Hwang Hee-chan and PSG’s Lee Kang-in will join Son in providing the flair and attacking creativity that Midtjylland striker Cho Gue-sung should benefit from.

South Korea have gone 64 years without winning the Asian Cup, and with such a talented group of players, this could be their year.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s 26-man squad for the Asian Cup is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Kim Seung-gyu

Song Bum-keun

Jo Hyeon-woo

Defenders

Kim Young-gwon

Kim Jin-su

Kim Min-jae

Lee Ki-je

Jung Seung-hyun

Kim Tae-hwan

Kim Ju-sung

Seol Young-woo

Kim Ji-soo

Midfielders

Park Yong-woo

Park Jin-seob

Hwang In-beom

Moon Seon-min

Hong Hyun-seok

Hwang Hee-chan

Lee Soon-min

Lee Jae-sung

Jeong Woo-yeong

Lee Kang-in

Yang Hyun-jun

Son Heung-min

Strikers