South Korea’s K Golf Signs Golf Legend YE Yang to Sponsorship Deal

K Golf, South Korea’s most innovative new golf simulator system provider has signed a major sponsorship agreement with golf legend YE Yang.

Yang gained international attention beating out Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship. His win was the first time an Asian player captured the coveted PGA Championship.

K Golf CEO Seok Woong Choi shared his enthusiasm noting “We’re extremely pleased in our partnership with YE Yang. The endorsement, which was signed on September 16, will help bring K Golf to a wide audience of golf enthusiasts.”

K Golf has taken a unique approach to the indoor golf environment. In the past, indoor golf was divided between screen golf games and golf practice. They have merged both into one system as well as offering amenities one would find at a traditional outdoor golf club.

On technical specs, K Golf’s new BGS2.0 (Beyond Golf Simulator) was born after more than 3 1/2 years of research and development. Their 4000FPS ultra-high-speed camera directly measures the spin and direction angles to ensure excellent accuracy. Adding realism to the game, graphics from K Golf’s Unreal 4 technology are close to real life, too.

JK Lee, Senior Sales Director points out, “We feel K Golf will be the new leader in the global golf simulator market. Our business model offers very competitive pricing, exciting new features, and cutting-edge technology—all offered in a new upbeat golf environment.”

