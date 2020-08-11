News

South Korea’s Rainy Season Now Longest on Record

BeFM News

South Korea’s annual rainy season has continued for 49 days now, the longest on record, and is poised to set a fresh record as more rains are forecast to pour down until mid-August.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the monsoon season, which has begun on June 24, tied the previous record of 49 days set in 2013.

It said the rain will continue until August 16 in the capital Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and western Gangwon Province.

On the southern resort island of Jeju, the rainy season lasted for 49 days from June 10 to July 28, breaking the previous record of 47 days set in 1998.

The average rainfall for the rainy season is about 356 mm, but this year has seen over 1,000 mm.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Travel

