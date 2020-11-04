LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Souvenir Shop “Dongbaeok General Store” Opens at Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station

Busan City News

The Souvenir Shop, “Dongbaeok General Store” opened on the first floor of the Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station on November 2, 2020.

The store sells outstanding products from Busan-based small and medium companies and Busan souvenirs. The products include food, daily necessities, stationery items, hand-made products, and cosmetics.

The shop is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. throughout the year.

A 50 percent discount on all products in the store will be offered from November 2nd to 15th to celebrate the opening of the shop and the 2020 Korea Sales Festa.

Travel

