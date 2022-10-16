“Spanish Village” to be Built in Geoje

A ‘Spanish Village’ is expected to be built in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

Geoje ‘Spanish Village’, which benchmarks the German village in Namhae, commemorates the sacrifices and merits of those who contributed to the national economic development while working as fishermen in the deep sea during the modernization period.

Ictus Holdings signed an investment agreement with the Spanish Las Palmas Korean Association, the Gran Canaria local government, and Geoje City to secure a site of about 11,2400 square meters in the area of Ilun-myeon, Geoje-si, with a beautiful sea view.

The Spanish village is planned to be built in the Spanish architectural style to create a beautiful Spanish seaside village.

The introduction facilities are largely divided into residential facilities, cultural facilities such as the Wonyang History Museum and the central plaza, and commercial facilities where you can enjoy and experience traditional Spanish food and culture.

Residential and commercial facilities are sold under exceptional conditions to deep-sea fishermen returning from overseas and to deep-sea fishermen working in the field.

After the village is established, traditional Spanish festivals and various events in which the residents of the village participate together are expected to serve as a special tourist destination where you can enjoy exotic culture, helping to revitalize the local economy.

Ictus Holdings also opened a public relations center for the Spanish village of Geoje at the Wonyang Festival held on the 8th.