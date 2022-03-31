Spark Networks Announces the Appointment of Fred Beckley as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

As companies grow their focus on employer branding and talent recruitment in 2022 , Spark taps dating industry expert to lead legal, HR and Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced the appointment of Fred Beckley as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, effective April 4, 2022.

Mr. Beckley brings more than 30 years’ experience in technology and nearly a decade specifically in the global dating industry to his role at Spark Networks. Most recently he served as Executive Vice President of Business Affairs & General Counsel at The Meet Group, Inc., a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, including some of the world’s largest livestreaming video dating apps. From 2000 to 2010 he was Executive Vice President, Business Development & General Counsel at TruePosition, Inc., a pioneering hardware and software provider of wireless location solutions. From 1995 to 2000, he served in various roles at Verizon Communications, Inc., ending there as Senior Counsel, Business Development for Verizon Wireless. Mr. Beckley is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Yale Law School, and Yale Divinity School.

“My move to Spark Networks may be a new experience, but it’s hardly unfamiliar territory. My involvement in transforming the online dating market has shown me that this is an incredibly robust and innovative space,” said Beckley. “And with its constant innovation, I feel that Spark is uniquely positioned to grow in an expanding market, buoyed by its strong brand recognition.”

“At Spark, we take pride in our people. We know that diverse perspectives create the best ideas, and one of our greatest assets is that we have around 250 employees representing over 50 nationalities, from New Zealand to America and everywhere in between. But that’s just the beginning,” said Spark Networks CEO Eric Eichmann. “Fred can help us lead the way to securing top talent and use his exceptional background and creative approach as our new General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer to ensure Spark’s continued growth in the online dating space.”

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark’s widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

To learn more about Spark Networks, visit https://www.spark.net/ .

