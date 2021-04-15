Special Charity Edition of Busan City Trivia

On Saturday, April 17th, Busan City Trivia Night is back with four bars — Wolfhound in Haeundae, Basement in PNU, HQ Gwangan, and Galmegi Nampodong.

This month’s City Trivia is a special charity edition. 100% of the entry fees this month will go to Global Operation Love (GOL), an NGO founded in 2017 operating in Yangon, Myanmar. GOL’s mission is to work cooperatively using medicine and education to help with the development of communities in that region. The current political situation in that country is violent and bleak, and this organization is currently focused on supplying food and other necessities to people who have been displaced by the junta. The money raised will help provide these things to people in need.

Event Information

Time:: 4 pm sharp

Team size: No more than 4 people

Entry fee: 5,000 won per player–100% of this money will go to GOL to help supply food to their people

Basic format: There will be 3 main rounds. Each round will have 3 categories, and each category will have 5 questions. There will also be two Beer Bonus rounds (which allow you to win a free pitcher of beer) to keep you occupied while scores are being tallied.

Prizes:

There will be a Local Prize for the winning team at each bar as well as a City Prize for the team that scores the best in the city.

The Local Prize is a bottle of Jameson!

The City Prize is a 30,000 Gift Card at each participating bar. So if you win, your team gets 30,000 at Basement, 30,000 at HQ Gwangan, and 30,000 at Wolfhound, and 30,000 at Galmegi Nampodong–that’s 120,000 in sweet, delectable booze/food!!!

Trivia will take about 2-3 hours, so it’ll be done early enough for you to forget all you learned over the rest of Saturday night!