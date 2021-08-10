NewsBusan News

Special Crackdown Nets 32 in Violation of Quarantine Rules

BeFM News

Police have found 32 businesses violating quarantine rules and operating illegally.

Between the 29th of last month and the 8th of this month, the Busan Metropolitan City Special Judicial Police Department conducted a special crackdown on entertainment facilities, restaurants, cafes, and other businesses in the city and found a total of 32 establishments with violations such as regular restaurants providing entertainment services or businesses operating illegally, among others.

In accordance with strengthened level 4 social distancing, the city will extend its special crackdowns for 2 weeks until the 22nd.

 

