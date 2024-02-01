Busan News

Special Crackdown Nets 9 Violations on Restaurants

By BeFM News

The Busan Special Judicial Police conducted a special crackdown on illegal activities including false labeling, violations of meat preservation standards, and many more,   targeting over 130 food handling establishments in lieu of the Lunar New Year holiday, resulting in the discovery of violations at 9 establishments.

One business is accused of falsely labeling locally sourced sliced pork belly on a food delivery application, allegedly selling a product from the United States.

The deceptive practice reportedly earned them 7 million won in revenue over six months.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Gwangan Bridge to Start “Smart Tolling Project”

Gyeongnam Province to Offer Toll Exemption for Lunar New Year Travelers

Half a Million People Expected to Visit Busan During Seollal

Concerns Grow About Spread of African Swine Fever in Busan

Economic Outlook For Busan Worsens

Old Busanjin Station Reopens as Children’s Cultural Facility

The Latest

2024 Busan Global City Foundation Korean Class Registration Underway

Lithuania’s National Rebuilding Day Concert

부산시립교향악단 차기 예술감독으로 ‘홍석원’ 지휘자 선임

Korea Destinations: ’62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival’ Unveils Exciting Plans to Attract Visitors in 2024

Haeundae Beach Street Vendors Refuse to Leave

Geochang-gun Invites Locals to Experience Free Traditional Korean Games at Iris Garden

Busan
light rain
6.8 ° C
6.8 °
6.8 °
85 %
9.5kmh
100 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 