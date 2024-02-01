Special Crackdown Nets 9 Violations on Restaurants

The Busan Special Judicial Police conducted a special crackdown on illegal activities including false labeling, violations of meat preservation standards, and many more, targeting over 130 food handling establishments in lieu of the Lunar New Year holiday, resulting in the discovery of violations at 9 establishments.

One business is accused of falsely labeling locally sourced sliced pork belly on a food delivery application, allegedly selling a product from the United States.

The deceptive practice reportedly earned them 7 million won in revenue over six months.