NewsBusan News

Special Crackdowns Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach to Take Place This Weekend

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that it will launch special crackdowns against USFK forces at Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach will take place from July 2nd through the 4th, the Independence Day of the United States.

This crackdown is aimed at preventing vacationers from the USFK forces on their compliance with quarantine rules, such as using firecrackers and violations of basic order.

The decision was made after an emergency meeting with the competent ward office, the police, and officials from the US 188 Military Police Unit back on the 17th.

Crackdowns will include the use of mask-wearing, prohibition of eating and drinking at night, firecrackers, amount of noise made in public places, littering, and smoking in non-smoking areas.

They will take place every evening from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and include local police and the US 188th Military Police.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21.1 °
21 °
73 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Fri
27 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 