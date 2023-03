A special version of Gwangalli’s Marvelous Drone Light Show will take place on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m.

This is a one-time special show as part of the promotional campaign to host World Expo 2030 in Busan, so there will be no show at 10:00 p.m. on April 1, 2023.

The performance will include 1,500 drones, three times more than 500 drones used for the permanent drone show every Saturday.

The theme of the show is ‘Our Wish to Host World Expo 2030 in Busan, Korea.’.