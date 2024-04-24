Image: E-Land Retail
Special Events to be Held at NC Seomyeon Branch and Mega Mart Namcheon Branch Before Closures

By Haps Staff

NC Department Store Seomyeon branch and Mega Mart Namcheon branch are set to bid farewell next month with a series of special events.

The NC Department Store Seomyeon branch farewell event will have specials running through the 27th of next month, just before its closure.

Kim’s Club at the NC Department Store Seomyeon branch is scheduled to operate only until the 30th of this month.

Mega Mart Namcheon branch, which closes on the 31st of next month, will initiate its farewell event with a focus on fashion brands.

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

