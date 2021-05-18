Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Special Exhibition Celebrating Buddha’s Birthday Begins at Busan Museum

Haps Staff

Busan Museum will hold a special exhibition “Spring Day, Buddha Natusida” for 104 days from May 18 to August 29 to commemorate the Buddha’s arrival in 2021.

This exhibition is an event that introduces Buddhist cultural assets such as Buddha statues and Buddhist paintings that were kept in the storage of the Busan Museum to commemorate the day of the Buddha’s arrival.

Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue and hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Online reservations are available here but only in Korean.

Event Information

Period: May 18 – August 29, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
16.1 ° C
16.1 °
16.1 °
94 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 