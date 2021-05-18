Special Exhibition Celebrating Buddha’s Birthday Begins at Busan Museum

Busan Museum will hold a special exhibition “Spring Day, Buddha Natusida” for 104 days from May 18 to August 29 to commemorate the Buddha’s arrival in 2021.

This exhibition is an event that introduces Buddhist cultural assets such as Buddha statues and Buddhist paintings that were kept in the storage of the Busan Museum to commemorate the day of the Buddha’s arrival.

Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue and hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Online reservations are available here but only in Korean.

