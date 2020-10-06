Special Installation “Busan Arirang” On Display at Busan Museum Until December 27

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs.

Busan Arirang is a special artwork installation in which 12,000 children from 22 countries and Korean writer Kang Ik-joon participated.

Relocated from Gwanghwamoon in Seoul, the cube measures 8-meters wide and 8-meters tall with a large moon jar picture in the middle that is filled with drawings from the children.

Around the work, lyrics of the song “Arirang” are inscribed, as well as the names of the 175,801 domestic and foreign soldiers’ names.

Masks must be worn when viewing the installation according to the Museum.