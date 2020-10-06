Image: Busan Museum
Arts & Culture

Special Installation “Busan Arirang” On Display at Busan Museum Until December 27

Haps Staff

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs.

Busan Arirang is a special artwork installation in which 12,000 children from 22 countries and Korean writer Kang Ik-joon participated.

Relocated from Gwanghwamoon in Seoul, the cube measures 8-meters wide and 8-meters tall with a large moon jar picture in the middle that is filled with drawings from the children.

Around the work, lyrics of the song “Arirang” are inscribed, as well as the names of the 175,801 domestic and foreign soldiers’ names.

Masks must be worn when viewing the installation according to the Museum.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company Performing at Busan Folk Arts Center This Sunday

Haps Staff -
Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company will host a Sunday afternoon performance of Korean traditional dance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: October 5 – October 11

Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Biennale Allows Visitors To Experience the Exhibition On-Site

Haps Staff -
The organizer of the Busan Biennale decided to open its doors to the public on the first day of the long Chuseok holiday. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

Opening Schedule for Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan During Chuseok

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has released a list of sports, cultural, and tourist facilities open during Chuseok.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Tongdosa Temple Looks to Create a Large Scale Cultural Space

Haps Staff -
Tongdosa Temple located in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do is looking to create a large scale cultural space.
Read more

The Latest

Air Busan to Resume Busan-Qingdao Service From October 15

Travel Haps Staff -
Air Busan said it will resume operations of its Busan-Qingdao route once a week starting from October 15th. 
Read more

Young Cineastes from America

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting its latest film retrospective until October 11.
Read more

Special Installation “Busan Arirang” On Display at Busan Museum Until December 27

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs.
Read more

Search for Missing Middle Schooler in Dadaepo Turns Up Empty

Busan News BeFM News -
The missing middle school student off of Dadaepo beach remains MIA despite rescue authorities conducting rescue search for almost two days.
Read more

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

부산 최대 다문화축제 “제15회 부산세계시민축제” 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 부산국제교류재단은 지난 15년간 이어온 부산 최대 다문화축제인 「제15회 부산세계시민축제-(구)세계인과 함께하는 어울마당」을 온라인으로 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
76 %
3.1kmh
30 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
20 °

Dine & Drink

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.
Read more

Enjoy a Healthy Salad Buffet at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Lounge at Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is hosting a salad buffet promotion at its first floor dining room.
Read more

Johnny Rockets October Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel