Suyeong District says it will mobilize 1,500 drones from 8 pm this Saturday for a special performance of the Gwangalli M Drone Light Show.

The Gwangalli M Drone Light Show has been held at Gwangalli Beach every Saturday evening since last year, presenting more than 300 aerial arrangements.

The district has chosen five of the best arrangements through an online poll to be showcased during the special performance this Saturday.