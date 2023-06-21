Special Nighttime City Tour For Dog Owners Taking Place Saturday Night

Busan City Tour has announced a special nighttime tour called “Daddaengah! Shall we go on a night tour?” to be held on June 24th.

This unique program, known as the pet kitji night view tour, offers an opportunity to enjoy the stunning night view of Busan with your furry companions.

The tour departs from Busan Station in the evening and takes you through landmarks such as Busan Port Bridge, Gwangalli Beach, Marine City, Gwangandaegyo Bridge, and Namhang Bridge.

At Gwangalli Beach, participants can capture memorable moments with their dogs against the backdrop of Busan’s iconic Gwangan Bridge and even go for a leisurely walk together.

The special night view tour costs 20,000 won per person and an additional 20,000 won for each dog.

Passengers will also receive a welcome kit, including local food, a leash, an LED ring, and a seat belt for their pets. Busan City Tour plans to offer more unique experiences for pet owners, such as pet camping and lectures on companion animal health, in September.

For more information, interested individuals can visit the Busan City Tour website (www.citytour.or.kr) or the Pets Go website (www.petsgo.kr/fit/9942).