Special Quarantine Checks Against Food Service Establishments Enforced Until August 8

The Busan Metropolitan City Special Judicial Police Department announced that it will enforce special quarantine checks against food service establishments such as entertainment facilities, restaurants, and cafes until August 8th.

The special judicial police will send out enforcement teams of around 30 people in 10 groups to check whether there are violations to a ban on gatherings at beaches, tourist attractions, and downtown areas, violations of business hours, and compliance with key quarantine rules.

Entertainment facilities subject to the crackdown include entertainment pubs, danran pubs, and 감성 pubs, and foodservice businesses such as restaurants, cafes, and bars.

They will also carry out late-night undercover investigations targeting entertainment facilities.

If an illegal business is found, the entrance will be forcibly opened in cooperation with the police and fire department.

Violators caught in this crackdown will apply the one-strike-out system according to the zero-tolerance principle subject to suspension of business operation (10 days when caught the first time, and 20 days on the second time), and fine for negligence up to 3 million won.