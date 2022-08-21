Events

Special Screening: The 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Ties Between China and Korea

Haps Staff

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and China.

Event Information

Period: August 19 – September 1, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

Still Life / 三峽好人

To Live / 活着

Farewell My Concubine / 霸王别姬

My Memories of Old Beijing / 城南事事

Early Spring / 早春二月

The Red Detachment of Women / 红色娘子军

Life of a Beijing Policeman / 我这一輩子

The Big Road / 大路

Spring in a Small Town / 小城之春

Street Angel / 马路天使

The Goddess / 神女

Movie Times

 

blank
