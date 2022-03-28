NewsBusan News

Special Transportation Measures Being Planned Ahead of Lotte World Adventure Busan’s Opening This Week

BeFM News

In line with the opening of Lotte World Adventure Busan, a key facility of the Osiria Tourism Complex in Gijang-gun, the city of Busan and related agencies are promoting special transportation measures.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will operate a traffic situation room in line with the opening of Lotte World this Thursday and will intensively manage long-distance roads such as Haeundae and Donghae Expressways and nearby major roads in East Busan.

The city will also install five additional traffic information collection devices and wrap up the road expansion work on the 1.7-kilometer Songjeong 어귀 section by the end of the year.

A shuttle bus will operate from Osiria Station to the inside of Lotte World.

 

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

