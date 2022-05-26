Specialized Exhibition for the Film and Video Industries to Take Place at This Year’s BIFF

During the Busan International Film Festival in October, a specialized exhibition for the film and video industries will take place at BEXCO.

BEXCO said that the 2022 CINE KOREA EXPO will be held for three days from October 6, bringing together filmmakers and related officials from advanced domestic and international film equipment companies, technology experts, and producers, to share the latest information on the film and video industry.

High-tech products such as special effects, the metaverse, and virtual studios, as well as film and video production hardware such as state-of-the-art cameras, filming drones, and lighting devices, will be introduced.

There will also be retrospective and talk shows by famous film directors and an NFT special exhibition.