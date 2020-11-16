“Specialty Cafes” Chosen as Most Promising New Small Businesses in Busan

Specialty tea and coffee cafes were chosen as the most promising small businesses in Busan that can promote the city by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency.

Specialty coffee refers to coffee beans that have received an over 80% rating according to the criteria set out by the Specialty Coffee Association whose beans and origin are strictly managed.

Cafe streets have begun popping up in the city over the years, with Jeonpo Cafe Street, Oncheoncheon Cafe Street, and Hanridan-gil becoming very popular amongst locals looking for unique cafes.

Eight Cafes Selected For More Promotion

The Busan Economic Promotion Agency has selected eight cafes in the city which will receive joint marketing support.

They will receive support for marketing and brand development, consulting, and participation in exhibitions and festivals.

They include:

News Coffee — Busanjin-gu

Cafe Dennis — Busanjin-gu

Treasures — Busanjin-gu

Lazy Moment Cafe Stand — Dongnae-gu

Ogu Cafe — Yeongdo-gu

Another Mines — Yeonje-gu

Monoscope — Yeonje-gu

Root Coffee — Yeonje-gu

Previous winners of the BEPA’s promising new small businesses include craft beer in 2017, paddleboarding in 2018, and Busan eel in 2019.