A more delicious and spicy Spicy Hot Cheese Zinger Burger is back at KFC Korea.

The Zinger burger includes a thick whole breast patty with spicy salsa and jalapeno cheese sauce added to the savory and spicy taste of the Zinger burger

You can upgrade to a Hot Cheese Zinger Burger for an additional 500 won.

An ala-carte burger cost 5,400 won, while a set with fries and Coke costs 7,400 won and a box which includes an extra piece of hot crispy chicken costs 8,500 won.