Spider-Man “No Way Home” Sees Highest Opening Day in Korea Since COVID-19 Began

Marvel’s newest blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” had the highest opening day of any movie since the beginning of COVID-19 in Korea.

According to the Korean Film Council, 634,955 viewers watched the movie on its opening day on the 15th.

It broke the previous record by over 230,000 viewers who went to see the movie “Fast and Furious: The Ultimate”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in the Spider-Man series following 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.