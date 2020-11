Try the signature menu at Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” for a taste and smell of the sea.

Enjoy your very own slice of luxury as you gaze out over Haeundae in the evening with a bottle of 2008 Dom Pérignon with caviar for 680,000 won.

The offer includes 30 grams of Sturia Oscietra caviar, blinis, lemon, egg, chives, and sour cream.

The Lounge is open daily from 6:00 pm-midnight and last order is at 11:00 p.m.

The offer expires on December 31.