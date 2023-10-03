Image: City of Busan
Sports Legends Gather in Busan For the Pak Se-ri World Match This Saturday

The 2023 Se-ri Pak “World Match” will take place this weekend with LPGA domestic and international legends, famous sports stars, and artists taking part on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Stone Gate Country Club.

LPGA legends Pak Se-ri, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Michelle Wie, Choi Na-yeon, Kim Ha-neul, and Park Ji-eun; sports stars Lee Hyung-taek of tennis, Park Tae-hwan of swimming, KLeague legend Lee Dong-gook, Olympic shooting gold medalist Jin Jong-oh, along with many celebrities, including table tennis queen Hyun Jeong-hwa, are expected to participate.

The game is a two-person team competition with four players in each group and will be broadcast on JTBC GOLF.

This diverse mix promises to offer a wide range of experiences, catering to both sports enthusiasts and art aficionados alike. Expectations are high for this event, which is set to showcase a variety of talents and interests.

With the host country for the 2030 World’s Fair to be decided in November, the competition held in Busan aims to unite participants and attract the support of children from all around Busan.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to promote the values of sports, culture, and art.

 

