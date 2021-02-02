Spotify Begins its Service in South Korea

Spotify has begun offering its service in South Korea, entering the already saturated music streaming market.

The world’s largest music streaming company which has 320 million customers, enters an already established market which is led in Korea by Melon, who leads the country with a 38% market share.

Spotify is set to offer 60 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists to music lovers in the country.

It has two subscription offers:

— 10,900 won monthly Premium Individual

— 16,350 won monthly Premium Duo

Both prices are not including tax.

The premium service lets users listen to music either by streaming or downloaded music without interruptions.

Spotify is also offering a one-week free trial and for those who provide their credit card information, a three month free trial with the offer expiring at the end of June.

The company looks to cater to Korean music tastes but has been criticized by initial users since its opening into the country for the lack of Korean artists on its playlists.