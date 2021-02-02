LifestyleMusic

Spotify Begins its Service in South Korea

Haps Staff

Spotify has begun offering its service in South Korea, entering the already saturated music streaming market.

The world’s largest music streaming company which has 320 million customers, enters an already established market which is led in Korea by Melon, who leads the country with a 38% market share.

Spotify is set to offer 60 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists to music lovers in the country.

It has two subscription offers:

— 10,900 won monthly Premium Individual

— 16,350 won monthly Premium Duo

Both prices are not including tax.

The premium service lets users listen to music either by streaming or downloaded music without interruptions.

Spotify is also offering a one-week free trial and for those who provide their credit card information, a three month free trial with the offer expiring at the end of June.

The company looks to cater to Korean music tastes but has been criticized by initial users since its opening into the country for the lack of Korean artists on its playlists.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Music

Film Archive Special: Satyajit Ray and Asian Classics

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a film archive special of Satyajit Ray and Asian classics until the 17th of May.
Read more
BIFF Coverage

World-Class Musician A. R. Rahman to Perform at BIFF

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Film Festival proudly presents a special event; an impeccable performance by a musician in 99 Songs, official selection for the Open Cinema section.
Read more
Music

Daegu Indie Showcase Features Three Great Bands at HQ This Saturday

Haps Staff -
Three indie bands from Daegu take the HQ Gwangan stage this Saturday night with a mix of genres sure to entertain.
Read more
Music

Busan International Rock Festival Announces Second Line-up

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Rock Festival has released its second line-up for its free festival which runs from August 10th through the 12th at Samnak Ecological Park.
Read more
Music

2018 Incheon Pentaport Line-up

Haps Staff -
The three day Incheon Pentaport line-up for 2018 is set with some great acts from Korea and overseas.
Read more
Music

PSY to Release New Album Next Week on May 10th

Haps Staff -
After a year-and-a-half hiatus, Psy will release his new album next week. This will mark "Gangnam Style" legend's eighth full-length album next week.
Read more

The Latest

The Society of Individuals

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Top Attractions for Tourists in Gangwon-do

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
There is plenty to see and do in the mountainous province, so here are a few favorites to get you started.
Read more

KT Sonic Boom February Home Schedule

KT Sonic Boom Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more

Spotify Begins its Service in South Korea

Music Haps Staff -
Spotify has begun offering its service in South Korea, entering the already saturated music streaming market.
Read more

부산 명소 8곳 ,제5회 한국관광 100선에 선정

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 한국인이 꼭 가봐야 할 관광명소인 ‘한국관광 100선’에 태종대유원지, 감천문화마을, 해운대해수욕장, 용두산 & 자갈치관광특구, 용궁구름다리 & 송도해수욕장, 다대포꿈의낙조분수 & 다대포해수욕장, 흰여울문화마을, 송정해수욕장 8곳이 최종 선정됐다고 밝혔다.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
37 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
1 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
12 °

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more

HQ Dishes Out its Delicious “Smoked Pork Cuban” For its February Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will offer its mouthwatering "Smoked Pork Cuban" for its monthly special this February.
Read more

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
If you've sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it's about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 