Spotify to Launch Service in Korea From Next Year

Haps Staff

Spotify has announced that it will launch service in Korea from the first half of 2021.

The world’s largest music streaming company which has 320 million customers, enters an already established market which is led in Korea by Melon, who leads the country with a 38% market share.

Spotify is set to offer 60 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists to music lovers in the country.

The launch will also allow Korean bands to showcase their talents domestically and internationally.

The Swedish company, founded in 2008, has around a 30% market share worldwide.

Travel

