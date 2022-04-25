Spring Flowers Planted On the Way to Donguibogamchon, Geumseo-myeon, Sancheong-gun

Spring flower planting and flower road maintenance work is taking place on the way to Donguibogamchon, Geumseo-myeon, in Sancheong-gu, Gyeongnam province.

In Geumseo-myeon, Sancheong-gun, spring flowers were planted along the road to the location of Myeon and Donguibogam Village, while current flower gardens were maintained.

Geumseo-myeon finished preparing to welcome visitors by removing weeds and planting spring flowers such as viola, moss grass, and yeongsan-hong in roadside flower beds and flower paths, making the roads more enjoyable to drive in spring.