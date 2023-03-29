Lifestyle

Spring Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches to Begin in April

Haps Staff

The 2023 First Half Marine Healing Program will be held every Saturday and Sunday from April 15th to June 25th at 7 beaches in Busan, Suyeonggang Naru Park, and Yeongdo Amir Park.

“Healing tourism”, which provides psychological stability in nature and promotes health, has become a trend in the country and the city has been operating the popular ‘Busan Ocean Healing Program’ since 2021, where you can experience unique experiences against the backdrop of the sea and rivers in front of the city.

This year, four programs are operated — Nordic Walking, Sunset Pilates, Singing Ball Meditation, and Beach Yoga — and the number of seats for each program is increased compared to the previous year, allowing more citizens and tourists to feel the charm of Busan and restore body and mind stability. 

The participation fee is KRW 10,000 for each program, and applications can be made through the Recruitment/Participation section of the Busan City website or the program reservation website (Korean only). Participants will be recruited on a first-come, first-served basis, and the remainder will be accepted on-site. If you apply in advance by April 2nd, you will receive a 10% discount on the participation fee.

The marine healing program in the second half of 2023 will be operated from September 2nd to October 29th.

