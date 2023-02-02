Jeonggwan Museum will hold the Spring Round Moon event from February 4th to 5th to celebrate Ipchun and Jeongwol Daeboreum.

The Spring Round Moon event, held for two days from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the lobby on the 1st floor of the exhibition hall, is an experience of the customs of the year.

‘Jeongwol Daeboreum – Wajakwajak Burum Bundle’ will be held in two events.

The ‘Ipchuncheop-Distributing Blessings’ event announces the beginning of spring and distributes materials to decorate your own Ipchuncheop to wish for good luck and health for the year. Two copies of Ipchuncheop are provided with the words ‘Ipchundaegil and Geonyang Dagyeong’ written to pray for prosperity in all matters.

In the ‘Jeongwol Daeboreum – Wajakwajak Burum Bundle’ event, ingredients for the Burum Bundle are distributed to wish for health and abundance for the year.

The package includes a study book for the first full moon of the year, a bureom bag, and a squirrel postcard. Both events are scheduled to be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to 50 families with children per day.