Spring Sales Bring Shoppers Flocking Back to Department Stores in Busan

Customers have been flocking back to department stores around the city as the annual spring sales have sales surging as retailers look to regroup after a dismal 2020.

Sales of Lotte Department Store have risen 20% in Q1 of 2021, while Shinsegae Department Store saw a rise of 40%.

In the first 10 days since the sales begin at the beginning of this month, sales have also increased 36% at Lotte while Shinsegae saw a 90% increase over last year.

In particular, women’s clothing and cosmetics as well as children’s apparel have all seen a sharp increase, while home appliances and overseas luxury goods have also seen robust sales.

Analysts view the trend of “retaliatory shopping” as the reason for the increase.

The term refers to customers who are shopping to make up for lost time by not being able to do so.