“Spring Season Historical Relics Storytelling Mission Tour” For Kids to be Held on Sundays in April

The Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum is organizing a “Spring Season Historical Relics Storytelling Mission Tour” from April 14 to 28, every Sunday.

Aimed at family units, the tour offers an engaging exploration of Busan’s modern and contemporary history through various historical relics in Busan Citizens Park.

Participants will use mission cards to locate and learn about significant landmarks like the Officer’s Club and American School.

Upon completion, they can continue the experience by creating a three-dimensional puzzle at the park history museum.

The tour is free for elementary school students, with online registration available from April 8 to 25 on the Busan Citizens Park History Museum website.