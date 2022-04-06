“Spring Spring Festival” Held at Robot Land Theme Park

The Robot Land Foundation welcomes the coming spring until May 31. Events are held throughout the theme park such as a cherry blossom photo zone, robot content performance, busking, circus magic show, and experiential learning.

The two special performances — ‘Titan Robot Show’ and ‘Science Magic Show’ — held on Saturday, the 2nd and Sunday, the 3rd, on the first weekend of April were cheered by many children and are expected to continue into the upcoming Children’s Day.

The ‘Titan Robot Show’ is a special show in which a steel Titan robot with a height of 2.4 m moves around the streets and performs various performances such as dancing and singing.

The ‘Science Magic Show’ is a performance that combines the science theory encountered in textbooks with a magic performance.

In the shows, the audience can participate in the performance, giving children the effect of learning and fun at the same time.

In addition, various spring cherry blossom sculptures are installed so you can enjoy the scent of spring, and at the same time, the ‘junk art robots’ made from industrial waste displayed throughout the robot plaza and theme park are considered essential certification shot courses in line with the theme of Robot Land.

The circus performance ‘Spring Black Clown Show’ is also held from April 9th ​​to May 29th, in which ‘Black Clown’ with a rough personality who participated in a world-famous festival brings joy and laughter to the audience with stunts and mime such as unicycles and juggling. It runs all day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Sunday.

In order to recall the past and to remember the days of sharing street food with friends, the “retro sensibility playground,” which was installed last winter and became very popular, will also be renovated and operated for spring.

The ‘New Voyage’, which descends dizzyingly from a height of 20m, creates a cool and huge spray, and requires wearing a raincoat due to the strong spray, is a must-do course for not only children but also teenagers and adults who enjoy thrills.

The ‘rapid train’ with a maximum speed of 90 km, which carries passengers, ascends to a height of 35m, descends immediately, and rotates 360 degrees, is considered the highlight of the Robot Land amusement facility.

Robot Land has signed a partnership with I-Fun, the official ticket sales company, to offer a large discount on all-day tickets and special sales throughout April. You can easily purchase discount tickets by clicking ‘Ticket Reservation’ in the upper right corner of the Robot Land website.

When paying with the affiliated BC Card, just present your ID and you will receive a 50% discount for yourself and a 30% discount for your companion, regardless of your usage record. In addition, if you follow Robot Land’s official Instagram and present your student ID, you can use the free pass for middle and high school students for 1+1.

This year, in order to expand the base of users, if you are a member of a non-profit private organization registered in Gyeongsangnam-do, a half-price discount for all-day tickets is also given to all visitors when entering a group of 15 people.

The Grand Mercure Ambassador (formerly Pullman Hotel), a representative hotel in Changwon City, is an affiliate product with Changwon, so you can use accommodation vouchers and free use vouchers as a package at a low price.

In addition to various discounts, efforts are being made to expand convenience facilities by actively collecting the opinions of visitors that there are not enough convenient facilities in Robot Land, a multi-purpose lawn yard with relatively low utilization is being made into a robot cafe and outdoor event venue.

A large restaurant is being built to alleviate the inconvenience of group dining, and various environmental improvement projects are underway, such as installing roof curtains at four amusement facilities so that passengers can ride at all times even in the rain.

In addition to the existing facilities, the company plans to continuously develop and provide robot-themed content to provide visitors with a variety of new attractions.

The world’s first robot-themed Robot Land achieved 320,000 visitors last year despite the COVID-19 situation by reorganizing and installing content, conducting various events, and promoting cooperation with education offices.

More information on Masan Robot Land in Gyeongnam can be found on its website (robot-land.co.kr).