SRT Tickets For Chuseok Go On Sale From Today

SRT, the operator of the high-speed SR rail service connecting Suseo and Busan, has initiated the ticket reservation process for the upcoming Chuseok holiday.

Starting from today and continuing until the 7th, passengers can secure their tickets for trains running between September 27th and October 3rd during the Chuseok festivities.

On the initial day, September 5th, reservations are exclusively open to seniors aged 65 and above, as well as individuals with disabilities registered under the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities Act, who have previously completed holiday priority reservation registration.

Those who haven’t registered in advance can apply via phone at 1800-0242. For all other passengers, regardless of age or disability status, ticket reservations are available on September 6th and 7th.

Reserved tickets must be paid for by midnight on the 10th and failure to do so will result in automatic cancellation, with the ticket then being allocated to applicants on the waiting list.

Any remaining seats, unclaimed through reservations, will be made available for purchase as regular tickets through the SRT website, SRT app, and station counters, starting at 3 p.m. on the 7th.