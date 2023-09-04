Image: SRT
Busan News

SRT Tickets For Chuseok Go On Sale From Today

By Haps Staff

SRT, the operator of the high-speed SR rail service connecting Suseo and Busan, has initiated the ticket reservation process for the upcoming Chuseok holiday.

Starting from today and continuing until the 7th, passengers can secure their tickets for trains running between September 27th and October 3rd during the Chuseok festivities.

On the initial day, September 5th, reservations are exclusively open to seniors aged 65 and above, as well as individuals with disabilities registered under the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities Act, who have previously completed holiday priority reservation registration.

Those who haven’t registered in advance can apply via phone at 1800-0242. For all other passengers, regardless of age or disability status, ticket reservations are available on September 6th and 7th.

Reserved tickets must be paid for by midnight on the 10th and failure to do so will result in automatic cancellation, with the ticket then being allocated to applicants on the waiting list.

Any remaining seats, unclaimed through reservations, will be made available for purchase as regular tickets through the SRT website, SRT app, and station counters, starting at 3 p.m. on the 7th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan-based Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) System, ‘Tabara,’ Begins Operations in Gijang

SRT Weekday Operations Change on Gyeongbu Line

Large-Scale Event to Promote Busan’s World Expo Bid Taking Place in Paris

Civic Groups Suggest Running Non-Stop KTX Service Between Busan and Suseo

Busan’s BOUNCE 2023 Startup Event Returns for its Second Edition

Increase in Reports of Seawater Flea Bites Alarms Beachgoers in Busan

The Latest

Gimhae’s Hwapocheon Selected as a Domestic Candidate Site for Ramsar Wetland City

Dunkin’ Introduces a Sunlight Morning Rice Pretzel for its DOM

Art Exhibitions Across Busan Showcase Diverse Creations

Marine City Homeplus in Haeundae to Close September 22

한국에서 1Win의 베팅 현상 풀기

Busan-based Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) System, ‘Tabara,’ Begins Operations in Gijang

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
78 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Mon
26 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 