The weekday operation of the Suseo High-Speed Railway (SRT) Gyeongbu Line will be reduced from 40 to 35 round trips, while the seat quota for the Busan to Suseo route will increase from 13,100 to 13,392 seats.

The announcement comes as a result of negotiations with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, and SR.

Weekend and public holiday operations of the SRT’s Gyeongbu Line will remain at 40 round trips as before.