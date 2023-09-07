SRT’s Chuseok Reserved Tickets Reach 71% on Gyeongbu Line

Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the reservation rate for train tickets on SKT’s Gyeongbu Line, linking Busan and Suseo, reached 71.1%.

SR, the operator of SRT, reported that out of 382,000 seats available during the three-day Chuseok ticket reservation period from the 5th to the 7th, 271,000 seats were booked.

The Gyeongjeon Line had the highest reservation rate at 78.6%, followed by the Jeolla Line at 74.8%, the Donghae Line at 73.6%, the Gyeongbu Line at 71.1%, and the Honam Line at 69.5%.

The day before Chuseok had the highest reservation rate for outbound travel at 88.9%, and the return journey on October 2 had a rate of 89.7%.

SR is closely monitoring ticket reservations and is conducting checks to prevent illegal ticket trading.

Tickets must be paid for by the 10th, and any unsold seats can be purchased through various channels.

SR has also partnered with online second-hand trading platforms to combat illegal ticket sales.

If such activities are detected, investigations will be requested.