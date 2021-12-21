SSCL Opens “Porsche Now Busan” in Yeongdo

Image: SSCL
Stuttgart Sports Car, which is celebrating their 16th year in Korea, is opening up a pop-up store “Porsche Now Busan” in Yeongdo.

The pop-up is the second Porsche pop-up after Porsche Now Jeju.

The event is a brand space that is unique in that it reflects the characteristics and values of each region and allows them to share a special Porsche experience.

Porsche Now Busan is located at the cultural complex space P.ARK in Dongsam-dong which offers beautiful views of Oryuko and the North Port.

You can check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works.

The event is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for New Year’s Day and runs through April.

Porsche opened its second showroom in Korea in Busan in 2007.

