St. Patrick’s Day Events in Busan

By Haps Staff

It’s once again time for the annual drunk fest that the annual commemoration of Patron Saint Patrick has become.

Busan usually has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.

Here are a few events to check out.

Friday Night

Ol’55 (KSU) — The Rice Paddies are taking the stage for a night of craic with a fun and lively atmosphere.

Free entrance, doors open at 7 p.m.

Basement (PNU) — The longest-running St. Patrick’s Day party in the country, the 28th edition features drink specials, contests, and music from the Sons of Finn.

Free entrance, doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Gorilla Beach (Haeundae) — Lots of specials and great beer, food, and fun to be had.

Free entrance, doors open at 4 p.m.

HQ Bar (Gwangalli) — HQ Gwangan goes all out with great drink specials and Irish food starting in the early afternoon with live music and Six Nations in the evening.

Free entrance, doors open at 3 p.m.

LA Bar (Gwangalli) — Green beer and the usual fun are expected with great views of the beach to boot.

Free entrance, doors open at 6 p.m.

Wolfhound (Haeundae) — Owner Wayne has promised that it will be “the same shit as usual” — a fun time with green beer and

Free entrance, doors open at 6 p.m.

Sunday

Gorilla Beach (Haeundae) — Lots of specials and great beer, food, and fun to be had.

Free entrance, doors open at 4 p.m.

 

 

Haps Staff
