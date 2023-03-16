St. Patrick’s Day Events in Busan

It’s once again time for the annual drunk fest that the annual commemoration of Patron Saint Patrick has become.

Busan usually has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.

Here are a few events to check out.

Friday Night

Ol’55 (KSU) — The Rice Paddies are taking the stage for a night of craic with a fun and lively atmosphere.

Free entrance, doors open at 7 p.m.

Basement (PNU) — The longest-running St. Patrick’s Day party in the country, the 28th edition features drink specials, contests, and music from the Sons of Finn.

Free entrance, doors open at 7 p.m.

Wolfhound (Haeundae) — It’s likely the last year for the Wolfhound’s massive party with green beer and Irish music.

Free entrance, doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday

HQ Bar (Gwangalli) — HQ Gwangan goes all out with great drink specials and Irish food starting in the early afternoon with live music and Six Nations in the evening.

Free entrance, doors open at 3 p.m.

Gorilla Brewing Company (Gwangalli) — Though not a St. Patrick’s Day event, the brewery is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a huge event of specials and a DJ.

Free entrance, doors open at 5 p.m.