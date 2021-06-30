NewsBusan News

Stage 1 Social Distancing Begins in Busan

BeFM News

Starting today, the city of Busan will apply revised quarantine rules in various places.

According to the quarantine authorities, the new stage 1 of social distancing announced by the central government will be applied to Busan.

From the 1st to the 14th of July, Busan will maintain the current limit of private gatherings of up to 8 people.

As part of the vaccine incentives program, those who have passed two weeks after getting their COVID-19 vaccinations are excluded from the maximum number of private gatherings, meaning they can join groups of 8 people without restrictions.

This means that ‘8+α (alpha)’ gatherings are also possible.

Among public beaches that will fully open from the 1st, including Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches, however, private gatherings are limited to up to 4 people.

People who have at least one vaccination will also be free from wearing masks outside, though masks are still required at the city’s beaches, at outdoor performances, and places where a lot of people gather.

The quarantine authorities have urged that even if outdoors, you should wear a mask if you cannot distance 2-meters from other people.

Busan’s seven beaches all open for summer operations beginning today until August 31.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
25 ° C
25 °
24.1 °
61 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Thu
27 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 