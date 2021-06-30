Stage 1 Social Distancing Begins in Busan

Starting today, the city of Busan will apply revised quarantine rules in various places.

According to the quarantine authorities, the new stage 1 of social distancing announced by the central government will be applied to Busan.

From the 1st to the 14th of July, Busan will maintain the current limit of private gatherings of up to 8 people.

As part of the vaccine incentives program, those who have passed two weeks after getting their COVID-19 vaccinations are excluded from the maximum number of private gatherings, meaning they can join groups of 8 people without restrictions.

This means that ‘8+α (alpha)’ gatherings are also possible.

Among public beaches that will fully open from the 1st, including Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches, however, private gatherings are limited to up to 4 people.

People who have at least one vaccination will also be free from wearing masks outside, though masks are still required at the city’s beaches, at outdoor performances, and places where a lot of people gather.

The quarantine authorities have urged that even if outdoors, you should wear a mask if you cannot distance 2-meters from other people.

Busan’s seven beaches all open for summer operations beginning today until August 31.