Image: Disney Korea
Arts & Culture

“Star Wars Day” Event to Take Place on Haeundae Beach May 4-5

By Haps Staff

Walt Disney Company Korea’s ‘Star Wars Day’ will take place at Busan’s Haeundae Beach on May 4-5.

The Korea headquarters of the animation film giant had been granted permission to use Haeundae Beach on May 4-5, allowing the Star Wars Day event to be held.

Star Wars Day originated from the play on words of the famous movie line “May the Force be with you” and “May the Fourth.”

A large sand art installation, measuring 15 meters in width, 10 meters in height, and depicting major Star Wars characters, will be set up on the sandy beach.

Actor Lee Jung-jae, starring in the new Star Wars original series ‘Acolyte,’ will also attend this Star Wars Day event.

A multimedia drone show is also being prepared, featuring drone recreations of lightsaber duels with major Star Wars characters such as Darth Vader and Yoda.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival Begins Tomorrow at Song Sang Hyeon Square

Busan, Seoul, and Gwangju Unite for ‘Korea Art Festival’

Busan International Short Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off This Thursday

What’s On in Busan: April 22 – April 28

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

The Latest

4th Busan Spring Flower Exhibition to be Held May 3-6

Seomyeon Hosting Its First “Car-Free Street” Cultural Event of 2024 Today

40th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival Begins Today

Build Your Own Bloody Mary/Caesar Day @ HQ Gwangan This Sunday

Busan Home Living and Household Goods Exhibition

Busan to Tsushima Izuhara Route Resumes

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
72 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sat
18 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 