“Star Wars Day” Event to Take Place on Haeundae Beach May 4-5

Walt Disney Company Korea’s ‘Star Wars Day’ will take place at Busan’s Haeundae Beach on May 4-5.

The Korea headquarters of the animation film giant had been granted permission to use Haeundae Beach on May 4-5, allowing the Star Wars Day event to be held.

Star Wars Day originated from the play on words of the famous movie line “May the Force be with you” and “May the Fourth.”

A large sand art installation, measuring 15 meters in width, 10 meters in height, and depicting major Star Wars characters, will be set up on the sandy beach.

Actor Lee Jung-jae, starring in the new Star Wars original series ‘Acolyte,’ will also attend this Star Wars Day event.

A multimedia drone show is also being prepared, featuring drone recreations of lightsaber duels with major Star Wars characters such as Darth Vader and Yoda.