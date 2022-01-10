The Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition ‘Film Meets the Universe’ is taking place at the Busan Museum of Movies throughout the year.

The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard.

Visitors can take pictures with a stormtrooper, a fictional soldier in Star Wars, at the photo zone with a reproduced ‘Millennium Falcon.’

Star Wars is a 1977 American epic space-opera film written and directed by George Lucas, produced by Lucasfilm, and distributed by 20th Century Fox. The Star Wars series are the most successful movies of all time and has fans around the world.

The exhibition takes place on the 2nd floor of the Busan Museum of Movies in Jung-gu and admission is free.

The Busan Museum of Movies opened in 2017 as the nation’s first movie experience museum. The museum operates various exhibitions and programs related to movies. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is closed every Monday, January 1, Lunar New Year’s Day and Chuseok.

For more information, please contact the Busan Museum of Movies at (051)715-6063 or visit its website at busanbom.modoo.at/