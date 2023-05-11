Starbucks Adds Four Drinks and Five Food Items For its “Summer On” Promotion

Starbucks Korea has added four new fresh drinks and five delicious food options for its summer promotion.

The drinks include:

— Mango Dragonfruit With Lemonade (tall: 5,900 won, grande 6,400 won, venti 6,900 won)

— Purple Drink With Mango Dragonfruit (tall: 5,900 won, grande 6,400 won, venti 6,900 won)

— Vanilla Bean Pudding Blended With Cold Brew (tall: 6,300 won, grande 6,800 won, venti 7,300 won)

— Light Kiwi Lime Blended (tall: 6,300 won, grande 6,800 won, venti 7,300 won)

The food options include:

— Blueberry Cream Cake (7,500 won)

— Lemon Cream Cake (6,800 won)

— Basil Cheese Focaccia (5,000 won)

— Pastrami Ham and Cheese Sandwich (6,500 won)

— Couscous Grain Chicken Salad (6,800 won)

The promotion takes place until July 10.