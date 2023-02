Starbucks Korea has added four new drinks to its “Delivery Only Menu”.

The new drinks include:

— Peach Hisbiscus Tea, 6,300 won

— Byuldabang Vanilla Latte, 6,100 won

— Triple Chocolate Chip Latte, 6,600 won

— Dolce Strawberry Cream Frappucino, 6,800 won

All drinks must be ordered in Grande Size and the minimum order is 15,000 won.

Some stores may not have the offer available.