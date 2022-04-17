Starbucks Adds More New Drinks and Food For Spring

Starbucks Korea has added new offerings for spring under the theme “Find Your Taste”.

The new menu items include:

— Punch Graffiti Blended (Tall 6,300 won, Grande 6,800 won, Venti 7,300 won)

— Rollin Mint Choco Cold Brew (Tall 6,100 won, Grande 6,600 won, Venti 7,100 won)

— Pomelo Flow Green Tea (Tall 6,100 won, Grande 6,600 won, Venti 7,100 won)

— Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake (6,200 won)

— Peanut Butter Banana Cake (6,200 won)

— Tiramisu Cream Danish (5,500 won)

— Sausage and Olive Mini Pie (5,500 won)