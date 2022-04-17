Dine & Drink

Starbucks Adds More New Drinks and Food For Spring

Haps Staff

Starbucks Korea has added new offerings for spring under the theme “Find Your Taste”.

The new menu items include:

— Punch Graffiti Blended (Tall 6,300 won, Grande 6,800 won, Venti 7,300 won)

— Rollin Mint Choco Cold Brew (Tall 6,100 won, Grande 6,600 won, Venti 7,100 won)

— Pomelo Flow Green Tea (Tall 6,100 won, Grande 6,600 won, Venti 7,100 won)

— Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake (6,200 won)

— Peanut Butter Banana Cake (6,200 won)

— Tiramisu Cream Danish (5,500 won)

— Sausage and Olive Mini Pie (5,500 won)

