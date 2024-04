Starbucks Korea has announced its April promotion “Meet the Energetic Moment” with three new drinks and three new food options.

The options include:

— Light Pink Grapefruit Frizzio

— Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

— Choux Creme Latte

— Crumble Cheddar Cheese Cake

— Pistachio Pink Roll

— Chicken & Mushroom Melting Cheese Sandwich

The new spring items are available through April 30.