Starbucks Expands its Trenta-Sized Options

By Haps Staff

Starbucks Korea has expanded its ‘Ice Coffee’ to include the Trenta size, which is a 30-ounce (887ml) large-capacity option introduced last month.

Initially, this size was available in limited quantities until September 30, following consistent requests from Korean customers, as part of Starbucks’ 24th-anniversary celebration.

Previously, the Trenta size was offered for ‘Cold Brew,’ ‘Grapefruit Honey Black Tea,’ and ‘Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refresher,’ achieving over 600,000 cups in cumulative sales within three weeks of its launch. Now, with the addition of ‘Ice Coffee’ to the Trenta lineup, customers have an even broader range of choices.

Starbucks is also introducing the ‘Siren Trenta Cold Cup,’ a large cold cup designed to accommodate a Trenta-sized drink.

Made from eco-friendly bio-plastic, this cup comes with a decorative sticker for personal customization.

Those who purchase the ‘Siren Trenta Cold Cup’ along with a Trenta-sized drink will receive a 2,000 won discount on their beverage purchase.

Haps Staff
