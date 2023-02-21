Starbucks Holding “Back to ’99” Promotion on Americanos

Starbucks Korea is offering a promotion of Korean’s favorite drink, the Americano, for three days beginning today.

According to Korea Bizwire:

From February 22-24, customers will be able to purchase a tall size Americano for 2,500 won (US$1.92) between 2 p.m.-5 p.m. During this period, customers can buy up to four cups of tall Americano per receipt.

Furthermore, the first Starbucks store in South Korea, Starbucks Reserve Ewha Womans University, will offer a Reserve Americano tall size for the same price to provide customers with a more exclusive experience.

Customers can purchase up to two glasses per receipt.

The Starbucks Rewards program was launched in 2011 and has become a hit with Korean consumers.

Its membership exceeded 10 million in January with an average of more than 100 people signing up every hour over the past 11 years and 4 months.

This means that one in five Koreans is now a member of the program, indicating the significant role Starbucks plays in the country’s coffee culture.